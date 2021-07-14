Springbrook will host a community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Springbrook Fire Station. To donate, please contact Dan Zeimet at (563) 872-3674 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 2312 to locate the drive. Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org).
and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.
