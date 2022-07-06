The group that maintains Jackson County’s pioneer cemeteries is hoping to increase the number of people who can be buried in graveyards under its jurisdiction.
Iowa law defines a pioneer cemetery as one in which there have been 12 or fewer burials in the past 50 years, (the law was changed from six to 12 burials in 2009), according to the State Association for the Preservation of Iowa Cemeteries.
The Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission would like to be able to use its tax funds to maintain a cemetery if the people buried exceeds the limit, said George Daugherty, who spoke to the Jackson County Supervisors, along with fellow commission member JoAnn Caven.
“I have a sense that we already have an agreement, but it’s not documented,” Daugherty said, explaining that the supervisors and commission talked about the issue in a work session several years ago, but no ordinance was passed.
The commission does have some guidelines about who can be buried in a pioneer cemetery.
“We consider whether the person is a Jackson County resident (or) if they are a relative of someone buried at a particular cemetery but don’t live in Jackson County,” Daugherty said.
County Attorney Sara Davenport will update the ordinance that established the commission to say that any cemeteries that have between 13 and 24 burials in a 50-year period can continue to be maintained by the Pioneer Cemetery group.
“We can review that, and we can come to a conclusion that meets the commission’s needs,” said Supervisor Chair Jack Willey.
The supervisors also:
Authorized Davenport to notify the farmer who currently farms county-owned farm ground that the lease will expire in February. The county will then accept bids for a new three-year contract. The county has a Sept. 1 deadline to notify the current leaseholder. Supervisor Mike Steines said he feels with the increase in commodity prices and the rise in agricultural land values, the board has a responsibility to put the land up for bid. The other two supervisors agreed.
• Accepted the resignation of Tom Watters from the Veterans Affair Committee. He served for six years. They approved Gregory Stalker to fill Watters spot. The board also re-appointed John Pitlo and to the committee. Both terms will expire on June 30, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.