They lived in Bellevue before they moved to the Marshall Islands over 20 years ago.
Now they are back home and here to stay.
Just as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March, Dan and Caroline Eggers left Kwajalein and arrived back in Bellevue on March 13. They are now living in the same home Dan grew up in on Oak Street, and are looking forward to retiring and seeing more of the family.
“We intended to only spend a year in the Marshall Islands. That was back in 1999, but we finally made it back here,” said Dan. “Our target date to come back to Bellevue was our granddaughter Sarah’s birthday on March 15. Our plan was always to return to our friends and family, but it took awhile.”
Dan Eggers grew up in Bellevue, graduating from Marquette Catholic High School in 1969. He went on to attend the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he conducted graduate-level work in metal eutectics and glaze chemistry.
“I put myself through college doing electrical work. I moved to Colorado in 1979 to build the Mid-Mountain Restaurant at Beaver Creek for Vail Associates and set up a stained glass studio,” said Eggers. “I met my wife Caroline when the handcrafted fabrics I bought in Guatemala to sell in the shop needed labels sewn on to get them out of customs.”
That was also the year (1979) that Dan’s brother Butch (Dr. Daryll) and his wife Carolyn bought Potter’s Mill and started the process of making it into a restaurant and music venue. Dan was an integral part of that process.
“Back in 1981, with a crew made up of guys I grew up with, and a few craftsmen that moved in to the area while I was away, we rebuilt the foundation of the Mill where it had degraded,” recalled Eggers. “There were holes in the two-foot thick stone wall big enough to stand in and touch the dirt inside. It was a rewarding and satisfying task.”
Always on the go, Eggers went back to Colorado and supervised a crew that wired electric services to a 12-story Sheraton hotel and office complex (two 6-story inverted pyramids) while back in Bellevue, Butch and Carolyn Eggers decided what to do with the Potter’s Mill.
“In 1982, I returned to Bellevue and with the help of local artists and craftsmen rebuilt the exterior and cleaned out the interior, refurbishing the facility to meet national historic standards,” said Eggers. “ Working with Butch and Carolyn’s guidance and design, we installed the restaurant and managed it for the following eight years. It was a wonderful experience we are proud to have been part of. Carolyn’s family recipes, great music and a chance to be part of gatherings of families and friends well met. It’s so cool to see it carrying on and still doing a great business. I look forward to the end of this Covid period to get out there again.”
In the late 1990s, the Eggers moved to the Marshall Islands, which is located near the equator, where it was warm and humid all day long.
Among other things, Dan worked at a missile test site on Kwajalein, and Caroline had a clothing and interiors import business.
“Caroline had the opportunity to take her import and gift business to the next level in the Marshall Islands. She had a wonderful shop there called Bali & Beyond that sold the handcrafted goods she gathered in Bali, Thailand and other parts of the world,” explained Dan. “She sold the business last year, and it’s still a popular part of the community there.”
Dan initially found work executing an efficiency upgrade to their electrical system under the Energy Conservation Program. That was tied to a new power plant being built on Roi Namur.
“I had a variety of work over the next 20-plus years we were at the Reagan missile test site in the Marshall Islands. Early on, I managed the high voltage shop and outer island power plants. When the contract changed and Raytheon left, I managed Meck island where the missile interceptor presently deployed in Alaska and California was developed and launched for Kwajalein Range Services (KRS).”
In 2005, Eggers was asked to manage the Utilities group which included seven power plants around the atoll (largest atoll in the world) and water systems on four of the islands.
“Early on, we had a plant that compressed liquid nitrogen from the air that was used in the hospital, as well as high altitude photography and other mission specific applications,” said Eggers. “We also developed a process to extract chlorine from seawater to eliminate the hazards associated with shipping and handling tanks of chlorine gas, used to make the water distribution piping safe. While I worked with that group, we added reverse osmosis systems to the water plants on the two largest islands. The basic processes included potable, salt and wastewater plants, rainwater collection and lens --- well harvesting which sips the fresh or brackish rain water that sits in a lens shaped bubble under the islands.
In 2012, Eggers was asked to develop and manage projects in support of the research and development that was being performed at the missile range and worked as a systems engineer until the KRS contract was complete at the end of 2018.
“We had planned to retire at that time, but my friend and the manager of the group I worked in became the Range manager with the new contractor, RG Next (Raytheon returns). He asked me to stand up the Range Operations and Technical Facilities group, and I continue to consult,” said Eggers.
The Eggers home on Oak Street is a familiar spot for the recently-returned Bellevue family. He bought the home from his mother after his dad passed away, and she remarried and moved away.
“We changed the upstairs into an apartment we could live in when we visited Bellevue, and we are living there while we plan the remodeling work downstairs on the main floor,” said Eggers.
The Eggers have one daughter, Johannah, who is married to Casey Yeager. She works at the Bellevue Post Office and lives near the golf course. They have three daughters. Nicole works at the family psychology lab at the University of Iowa and has a four year-old son named Danny. Sarah is about to graduate from high school and has been working at St Joseph’s daycare and Grandpa’s Parlor. Ava is in middle school and completely involved in TikTok dancing and math.
While Eggers has certainly had an interesting career, some local folks may remember he also dabbled in bands back in the late 1960s early ‘70s. In recent years, Eggers has performed at the Reunion on the River celebrations at Cole Park.
“I played in several bands in high school, one was called ‘Devil’s Disciple,’ then the JAB Corps (Junior Ankle-Biters of Bellevue) and eventually ‘Hazenville Cemetery.’
We played mostly at high school dances and gigs at the La Motte Knights of Columbus Hall,” said Eggers. “I wasn’t very good but we had a lot of fun.”
Eggers said he continues to play when he can and was even part of a couple great rock bands on Kwaj, and the last few years he had been playing an upright bass with a Hawaiian band called ‘Pure Aloha.’
“We never played a song the same way twice and often I didn’t know the song they were doing but if I could see their fingers on the guitar, I could generally keep up,” said Eggers. “We laughed a lot and had a great time.”
Now back at home in Bellevue, the family starting the home remodeling and working on the yard and garden.
Dan has been making inlaid game tables and would like to continue that if he can find a market for them. And of course there is always the guitar.
“Music is always a part of my life, but my bedtime is earlier now than gigs at clubs usually allow,” joke Dan.
Caroline has planned to continue her business in some form here in Bellevue.
“As long as we can travel, that should be interesting. I think I could be a good roadie when I grow up,” said Dan. “Those plans are changing with the impact of Covid, but we’ll figure out something interesting.”
“It’s wonderful to be back in Bellevue. We have been looking so forward to this - I almost need to pinch myself,” said Eggers. “Except for the Covid restrictions, it’s better than I hoped.”
Caroline, who was originally from Colorado, but lived here in Bellevue from 1983 until late 1999, echoed her husband’s sentiments.
“We feel fortunate to be able to come back to this beautiful river town, where we have family and many life-long friends,” concluded Caroline.
