A survivor of the Columbine High School shooting of 1999, where 15 students were massacred 20 years ago, will speak in Bellevue on Wednesday, April 24.
A community and student assembly featuring Columbine survivor Craig Scott, along with Mike Donahue, executive director of ‘Value Up,’ a non-profit organization dedicated to reaching out and enriching the lives of young people, will be presented to the community at Bellevue High School beginning at 6 p.m.
Earlier in the day, high school and middle school students will attend a special assembly dealing with issues related to school climate, how students treat each other and how to develop respect for oneself and others.
The community-wide public presentation next Wednesday night at 6 p.m. is free and open to all.
“Please consider attending this dynamic opportunity with your family as we work to build a supportive community, both at school and in Bellevue as a whole,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “This is an important event for everyone.”
The Columbine High School massacre was a school shooting that occurred on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School in Columbine, an unincorporated area of Jefferson County, Colorado,
Craig Scott is a survivor of the that shooting, and he was in the most intense scene – the library - where 10 students were killed.
Scott watched as two friends were killed on both sides of him. In a short time gap, when the shooters left the library, he led a group of students out of the library. The next morning he would learn his sister, Rachel Joy Scott, was the first to be killed.
Since the shooting, Scott has dedicated his life to making a difference in schools by sharing his and his sister’s story. Speaking on a number of issues, the biggest thing the shooting taught him was the value of human life.
Because of his work and experiences, Scott has had numerous appearances on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, and many others. He was appointed to a Presidential panel on school safety and has been a consistent voice in the media after incidents of school violence.
His presentations have helped to stop hundreds of documented suicides as well as several school shootings. He has spoken to over a million people in live settings.
Co-speaker for the event, Mike Donahue is the executive director and founder of Denver, CO based R5 Productions and Value Up, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reaching out and enriching the lives of young people through its award-winning program.
According his website, Donahue has spoken to more than a million students through the last decade. He has spent the last 30 years working with young people all over the world. In addition to traveling the United States, Asia, South America and Europe speaking to young people, he has authored four books: Reinventing My Normal, Hidden Scars, Talking to Brick Walls, and his latest book, Value Up.
He is one of the most sought-after speakers in the country on the subject of respect, bullying, and school climate issues, speaking alongside the likes of Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, and Arne Duncan, the Secretary of Education. His candid style and authentic persona keep the students engaged from the first words and leaves them inspired.
Mike hails from Boston, MA, was a member of the United States Air Force, is the father of four children, and is married to wife Rachel. He has dedicated his life to helping students understand their own innate value and the value of other people.
