It was a special day last Wednesday at Bellevue High School as students seemed to make a strong connection with a message of self-value.
It was also a special day for speaker Craig Scott, who shared his message on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, in which he was a survivor.
The shooting in Littleton, Colorado was one of the first mass school shootings in history, as 15 people died including 12 students, one teacher and the two shooters, who took their own lives.
Scott regularly speaks to students across the country as part of the organization Value Up. His talk during a special school assembly during the day, was preceded with a message from motivational speaker Mike Donahue, who travels with Scott. Together the two urge audiences to foster “a community of acceptance that assures everyone of their self-worth.” They also mix in a strong message about respect, dignity and the power of words.
“If you value and respect yourself, you will automatically respect others, and eventually you will be surrounded by good people,” said Donahue. “Some of you don’t know how valuable you are, but when you do realize it you need to walk through what your values are and fight for them.”
Craig, who spoke of the massacre he witnessed 20 years ago with sometimes graphic detail, echoed Donahue with his own message of psycological values.
“After the shooting, I was broken – I watched two friends die and then found out my sister was also killed,” recalled Scott. “It took faith to see through the bloody mess, but I’m deeper and stronger because of it. I took the pain and turned it into a purpose.”
Scott emphasized that each student should find positive value in him or herself. He said that in his eyes, the main cause of the Columbine shooting was the negative outlook of the shooters.
“The shooters at Columbine acted like they were in a video game, not knowing what they were doing was real,” he said. “The reason it happened is because they were constantly focused on the negative. They were like that every day.”
Before a crowd of about 200 people on Wednesday night, Scott talked about being in the library at Columbine High School when the shooting started.
“I lied there, and I thought I was going to die,” Scott said. “The only thing I knew to do was pray.”
The humble speaker also honored his sister Rachel who was the first person killed in the shooting.
His sister had kept a journal and diary about her desire to make a positive impact on the world, and Scott displayed many of her writings on a projector screen.
“She had a desire to reach the unreached,” he said. “My sister knew that people were valuable. You have to understand that you, yourself, have value.”
Scott encouraged students to follow in the path of his sister Rachel and work to see the value in themselves so they can see the value in others.
“You are in a great small town from what we can see, and you should consider yourself lucky that you all know each other a little bit deeper than those at a larger school, and therefore may have a bit more insight and compassion for your fellow students,” said Scott. “Compassion and respect for yourself translates into compassion and respect for others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.