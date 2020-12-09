According to a report filed with the state, Collins Aerospace announced it will lay off a total of 65 workers at both its Decorah and Bellevue locations, which is the second round of employment cuts for the company in Iowa over the past four months.
According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with Iowa Workforce Development, and first reported Monday by the Des Moines Register, the company will cut 36 positions in Bellevue, effective January 2.
Collins Aerospace in Bellevue currently employs upwards of 200 workers. The local plant, which has been a major employer in Bellevue since 1989, manufactures flight control computers, low range altimeters, Airbus Ethernet switches and various other graphics process and controls for Boeing airplanes.
“This is new to us, but we have been made aware of it. The cuts a few months ago, luckily, wasn’t as large an impact to Bellevue as this might be,” said Nic Hockenberry, Director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance. “This is certainly a rough time for the aerospace industry, which has been hit hard with the pandemic and other issues.”
According to the Register article, Collins Aerospace spokesperson Pam Tvrdy-Cleary wrote in an email that the company has scaled back production of commercial airliner parts due to a drop in orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume of daily U.S. airline passengers is still less than half of what it was in 2019, and Collins Aerospace's primary customers are reporting billion-dollar quarterly losses.
In the latest public financial disclosure from Collins Aerospace's parent company, Raytheon Technologies Corp., executives wrote on Oct. 27 that airlines continue to cancel orders for parts. The pandemic caused Raytheon to temporarily close "a limited number" of factories, as was the case for some of its suppliers.
The volume of airline passengers continues to significantly lag 2019 figures, which means Collins Aerospace's primary customers are struggling. For the first nine months of the year, Boeing Co. has reported a $3.5 billion loss and Airbus SE reported a loss of $2.69 billion.
In September, the Collins Aerospace cut 72 positions from its Cedar Rapids plant. Executives also blamed those cuts on drops in orders.
