Collin J. Long, 26, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 19, 2021 also at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Collin was born March 1, 1995, the son of John and Angie (Cheney) Long. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 2013 and then from Loras College in 2017. Collin married his high school sweetheart Lindsey Till on July 22, 2017. He was a Certified Financial Planner for Personal Capital, which was a job he truly enjoyed. He loved being with his family – his wife Lindsey and his daughter Prestyn were his passions in life. Collin enjoyed cooking with and for his family, and even shared his creations with others in the community. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics fan. Collin and Lindsey enjoyed traveling together, both in and out of the country. Collin will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him, but will always be with us in our hearts and cherished memories.
Survivors include his wife, Lindsey; his daughter, Prestyn; his parents, John and Angie Long; father and mother in-law, Tim and Lisa Till; siblings, Cayden and Sophie Long; a sister in-law, Lauren (Keaton Tebbe) Till; paternal grandmothers, Donna Medinger and Charlotte Long; grandparents in-law, Ardell “Buddy” and Joyce Till and Gilbert and Dolores Diercks; and many extended relatives.
Collin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry and Mary Cheney; paternal grandfathers, James Preston Long and Bernard “Junior” Medinger; and his aunt, Mary Kay Long-Finch.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Collin’s memory.
Memorials and condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 C/O Collin Long Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
