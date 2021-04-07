A Jackson County bridge that collapsed last July should be replaced and ready for traffic later this summer.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week awarded a contract to build a new bridge on 188th Street over Lytle Creek.
Jim Schroeder Construction of Bellevue was the apparent low bidder and will build the new bridge for about $573,000. A second bid came in at about $589,400, while a third bid topped $1 million.
The bridge project will be completed this year, Jackson County Engineer David Dryer told the supervisors. He did not have an approximate timeline of when.
The 188th Street bridge is located about 15 miles northeast of Maquoketa in Farmers Creek Township. That 60-foot bridge was built in 1978 with a 1,200-square-foot wood deck covered in a gravel surface atop a steel frame. An average of 15 vehicles crossed the bridge each day, according to the Jackson County Engineer’s Office.
The two-lane bridge was last inspected March 13, 2020, by IIW P.C., according to the inspection report obtained from the county engineer’s office.
The bridge’s substructure triggered its closure, described as being in “imminent failure condition,” according to the report. Braces were damaged and both lower legs of it were no longer connected to the abutment.
The bridge inspection also noted erosion, bank slumping, decaying timbers, broken posts, decayed curbs and rail posts, some surface corrosion of steel beams, and buckling backwalls.
“The structural stability of the bridge can no longer be guaranteed,” inspector Nate Miller wrote in the bridge inspection last year. “The substructure condition warrants immediate closure.”
The county closed the bridge on March 13, 2020.
The bridge collapsed less than four months later. The bridge walls and decking detached from the road bank, leaving cracks in the gravel road and a clear view of the grass and creek where the deck once attached to the road.
