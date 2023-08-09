Last week’s collapse of the Pac-12 Conference spelled the official end of that league’s alignment with the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl, another casualty of the seismic changes in college football.

However, the demise of the Rose Bowl’s traditional Big Ten – Pac-12 matchup was already coming. After the two leagues agreed to play each other in the game in 1946, the onset of the Bowl Championship Series, and the succeeding College Football Playoff, pushed the Rose into different matchups that sometimes included neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 champions.