Last week’s collapse of the Pac-12 Conference spelled the official end of that league’s alignment with the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl, another casualty of the seismic changes in college football.
However, the demise of the Rose Bowl’s traditional Big Ten – Pac-12 matchup was already coming. After the two leagues agreed to play each other in the game in 1946, the onset of the Bowl Championship Series, and the succeeding College Football Playoff, pushed the Rose into different matchups that sometimes included neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 champions.
The oldest of the current bowl games, the Rose was first played on Jan. 1, 1902, a 49-0 Michigan rout of Stanford. The alignment of the conferences was not in place at the time. The Rose Bowl has been played in January ever since, usually on New Year’s Day.
Based on the lopsided outcome in the inaugural game, football was not offered by the Tournament of Roses Committee again until 1916. Various features in its place were chariot races and ostrich races. The current Rose Bowl stadium was built for the 1923 game.
The Rose has been the best-attended bowl game since 1945, and has been dubbed “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
*****
In the Midwest, fans took that nickname to heart. Generations of Big Ten fans have viewed the Rose Bowl as a sort of holy grail, the reward for a conference title season.
The first Rose Bowl matchup of Big Ten – Pac-12 champions was on Jan. 1, 1947, when Illinois rolled past UCLA 45-14. The Illini returned to the Rose after winning the Big Ten again in the 1951 season, and routed Stanford 40-7.
However, appearances in Pasadena were rare for the Illini, who also played in the game in 1964, 1984, and 2008.
Since that 1946 game, both conferences have undergone name changes with the addition of new teams. The Midwestern league was known as the Big Nine for the first several years of Rose Bowl play, until the addition of Michigan State in 1950. Despite numerous additions since, the conference retained the Big Ten moniker.
The Pac-12, which dates to 1915, was originally the Pacific Coast Conference through 1959, then became the Athletic Association of Western Universities (AAWU) from 1960-68. Renamed the Pac-8, the conference became the Pac-10 with the additions of Arizona State and Arizona in 1978, and the Pac-12 with Colorado and Utah in 2011.
For decades, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 had no-repeat rules for the Rose Bowl, meaning that a school could not play in the game in consecutive years, even if they were the rightful conference champions. The Big Ten discontinued the no-repeat rule in 1972.
Still, an exclusivity rule remained for both conferences, as only the league champions could play in the Rose Bowl. Participation in other bowl games was not allowed until 1975, when Michigan played in the Orange Bowl and USC was in the Liberty Bowl.
Those rules made for some unusual arrangements. UCLA shared the 1954 national title, but because they had played in the previous Rose Bowl, sat home for the holidays. From 1972-74, Michigan was a combined 30-2-1, sharing the Big Ten title each year.
But the Wolverines were 0-2-1 against Ohio State in that span – thereby losing the tiebreakers -- and since Big Ten teams could only play in the Rose Bowl, Michigan was denied a postseason bid each season.
*****
The first decade of the conference affiliations at the Rose Bowl was partially defined by appearances of teams that are not powerhouses today. For the Big Ten, Iowa played in the game in 1957 and 1959, while Northwestern appeared in 1949. The Wildcats would not return to Pasadena for 47 years.
California was in the Rose Bowl four times from 1949-59, losing each one, and has not been back since. Oregon State played in the game in 1957, falling to Iowa. The Beavers returned in 1965, a 34-7 loss to Michigan, in the school’s last Rose Bowl trip.
Minnesota’s last appearance in a Rose Bowl was 1962, while Purdue played in the game only twice in the Big Ten – Pac-12 alignment, in 1967 and 2001. The lone appearance for Indiana under the alignment was in 1968.
In the Big Ten, the 1970s were defined by the “Ten-Year War,” as Michigan and Ohio State battled for league dominance each year. For all the glory of the Michigan-Ohio State game, however, neither team produced in Pasadena. The Wolverines were 0-5 in the Rose Bowl in that span, while the Buckeyes were 1-4.
Michigan played in four Rose Bowls in a five-year span from 1989-93, and capped off its 1997 national title season with a 21-16 win over Washington State in Pasadena. But the Wolverines, for all their hype, are now seventeen years removed from their last Rose Bowl appearance.
By contrast, Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who retired in 2007, led the Wolverines to three Rose Bowl games in his final five seasons.
Other recent Rose Bowl runs for Big Ten members include Wisconsin, which played in the game three times in the 1990s, winning every time. The Badgers were also in Pasadena three straight years from 2011-13, losing each time.
*****
Prior to the 1998 season, the Rose Bowl joined the Bowl Championship Series, meaning that the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions would meet only if available. The effects were soon felt.
Illinois won the Big Ten in 2001 and went to the Sugar Bowl, another BCS game. That season’s Rose Bowl was the designated national title game between Miami and Nebraska, the first time since 1947 that neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 champion appeared in the Rose Bowl.
Increasingly, Big Ten teams now play in Pasadena without winning the conference. The last time Illinois was in the Rose Bowl was after the 2007 season when Ohio State, the conference champion, opted for the national title contest.
The Rose Bowl has featured the champions of both the Big Ten and Pac-12 just six times since 2003.
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.
