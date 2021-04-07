The Bellevue Community Club will host a spring cleanup day event at Cole Park on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are invited to take part in the effort and enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the Community Club. Folks can participate in the clean up for as long as they want, but are asked to bring along a rake and a pair of gloves. The volunteers will be cleaning up Ensign Park and Piggy Park as well, but are asked to meet first at Cole Park.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:33:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:24 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Q&A: On the Off-Shore Development Agreement, Tax Increment Financing and the status of the pool
- Robert James ”Jim” Schnaithmann, 69
- Major highway and sidewalk project set for Bellevue in 2022
- Jackson County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set in Preston
- Easter Egg Hunt set at Cole Park
- Area Holy Week services
- Carl N. Weimerskirch, 94
- Glenn A. Heim, 81
- Years Ago
- Pandemic Painting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.