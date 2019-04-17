The Bellevue Community Club has scheduled its annual park clean-up at Cole Park for Saturday, April 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Those who wish to help can meet at Cole Park in the morning, and bring leaf rakes. Lunch will be provided.
