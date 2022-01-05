Cole Heim has been a standout student-athlete for the Bellevue High School Comets during the past four years, but in 2022, he has a new team to lead. It’s called “Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue,” and its mission is to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Heim’s new position is a direct result of his help and interactions with young Kyden Decker of Bellevue, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June of 2020 and spent the next five months in and out of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital enduring several rounds of chemotherapy.
Despite the challenges that came with that treatment, Decker, the son of Jon and Nikki Decker, responded well and qualified for a fifth round of chemo, increasing his chances of staying in remission to 70 percent.
As a result of his efforts to spend time and help young Kyden, the Decker family nominated Heim for Student of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Accepting the nomination and becoming a candidate for Student of the Year, Heim has developed and coordinated his Crue for several local events that will raise funds for LLS. He is looking for sponsorships and donations, but through this entire process he is learning much more.
“I first heard of Student of the Year and LLS through Nikki Decker and her family. Our families have always been very close and they brought up the nomination over this past summer. I was honored to be nominated and quickly accepted,” said Heim, who is the son of Cord and Jodi Heim.
“I felt the nomination and opportunity would make a great Bellevue BIG project as well.” (BIG is an off-campus, project-based class in which students choose projects that will potentially benefit their community).
“Since being nominated at the end of summer I have been busy creating a team, planning events, and scheduling sponsorship meetings,” Heim explained. “It feels amazing knowing that all the money raised through the Student of the Year events not only go toward finding a cure for cancer, but also comes back to local families that are struggling with cancer. I am really glad I can be a part of this cause and I hope I can affect someone's life in a positive way.”
Currently, Heim is organizing several fundraising efforts through sports. One of those events is discounted ticket prices that comes with a chance to “Chuck a Puck” at the Dubuque Fighting Saints hockey game during the team’s Cancer Night, sponsored by Medical Associates. That event will be Saturday, Jan. 15.
As well as partnering with the Fighting Saints, the biggest event is in Bellevue when the Comets take on Marquette in the annual city rivalry basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, beginning at 1 p.m.
The theme will be “White Out Night” and Heim is asking that fans and parents of both local schools wear white to support the saying, "Neither Blue, Nor Red, We all Wear White for the fight against Cancer.” White T-shirts were sold at Mighty Miss Designs in Bellevue before Christmas to support the cause, and T-shirts sales will continue through January.
Throughout the basketball season, events are also planned with both schools coming together to perform, such as dances, cheers, songs and youth basketball scrimmages. There will be basket raffles, half court shots, cookies, and lollipops sold, along with a concession stand available with all proceeds going to the LLS cause.
“All people who have experienced the fight against cancer are invited and welcome to all games and fundraisers,” said Heim, who added that he would like to give a shoutout to everyone his team, Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue, for helping to organize the events.
“They have helped me out tremendously through this point, and I don’t think I would be able to do anything I am planning without the help of my team. I have had the opportunity to speak with some great business owners so far in my campaign. I would also like to thank the school administrators, Mr. Meyer and Mr. Kaiser, for their support and knowledge,” noted Heim.
Overall, Heim thinks the LLS cause is a good one and was glad to come on board. He said that knowing what young Kyden Decker went through and learning about other people in his community who have battled cancer have helped inspire him to make an impact. He also developed a new sense of compassion.
“Kyden is a great kid and I love spending time with him. I love seeing the joy and energy he has all of the time. The story of him fighting cancer and now being in remission is inspiring. He is a very strong little guy,” said Heim. “Kids like Kyden and hearing their stories is what drives all of the Student of the Year candidates to raise as much money as possible for the cause.”
Through this current experience, Heim said he has learned compassion in a different sense. He used to affiliate the word compassion through sports, as an avid player and fan. His coaches taught him about compassion through sports and his teammates. His teachers have taught him about being compassionate toward his education and his classmates. He’s also learned a lot about community and the support and goodwill that comes from both school districts in Bellevue.
“Throughout organizing all this, Cole has received a lot of support from the Marquette and Bellevue administration as well as his awesome LLS team members, and the teachers at Bellevue School,” said mother Jodi Heim. “The teachers at Bellevue BIG have been very supportive and helpful as well as Cole was able to tie this all together as a project for his Bellevue BIG class. Cole would like for it to be a friendly basketball rivalry where the community comes together as one to raise money for LLS at the basketball games. We hope everyone will support the cause.”
Heim is a senior at Bellevue Community School and will graduate in May. He led the football team as quarterback last season and has played on the Bellevue varsity basketball team for the past three years. He also participates in track and played baseball his freshman and sophomore years as well. He is a member of the Bellevue Chapter of the National Honor Society, a member of the Bellevue High School Student Council and works with the Department of Natural Resources through the Bellevue Work-Based Learning Program.
“After high school I plan on attending the University of Wyoming for either zoology or wildlife and fisheries biology. I think that the Student of the Year campaign will help me tremendously in transitioning to that next level of my life,” concluded Heim. “Through this campaign, I will learn many skills in which many college students have not had the opportunity to be subjected to before attending college. Because of this campaign, my leadership and communication skills will continue to develop.”
