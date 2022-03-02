It was 9 degrees the afternoon of Jan. 26 when pagers started going off.
Scott Besst, parts manager at Thiel Motors in DeWitt, was busy on his computer trying to procure items needed for a repair job when his pager sounded.
Matt Tranel, an executive at Maquoketa State Bank, was interrupted by his while talking with a colleague about a lending question.
Plastics Unlimited employee Landon Ruchotzke received his alert while he was working via email
to get quotes from one of the company’s
suppliers.
When Darrin Farrell’s pager sounded, he was the sole person manning the office at his mother’s accounting firm in Goose Lake. A full-time professional firefighter for the city of Clinton and a volunteer fireman for Goose Lake on his days off, Farrell immediately locked the doors of his mother’s accounting firm, hurried to the town’s firehouse, threw on his gear and headed to Charlotte where a house fire was raging.
Besst, Tranel, Ruchotzke, Farrell and about 30 other volunteer firefighters from several departments throughout Jackson and Clinton counties were doing the same thing. Without hesitation, they left their jobs, suited up at their fire stations and made haste to the scene, all prepared to play whatever role would be required to fight the fire on a day conditions would be slick, water would try to freeze pumps and fatigue would set in fast.
It was one of hundreds of calls firefighters in the two counties answer in a year’s time. The call at the end of January was typical of how they operate fighting a fire in the dead of winter.
The Charlotte volunteers had a reservoir set up in the street in front of the burning house when firefighters from other departments began to arrive. Much of the work to which the out-of-town volunteers attended revolved around this reservoir, which looks like a makeshift above-ground swimming pool, except for its square shape.
It is from this reservoir firefighters ran hoses that shot water onto the fire from both inside and outside the home.
Tanker trucks, such as the one Farrell drove to the fire from Goose Lake, made trips back and forth to and from various water sources to keep the reservoir full.
As this parade of pumper trucks did its job, water started to freeze on the street, as usually happens when fires are fought in freezing conditions.
But through teamwork with the Clinton County dispatch center and the county road department, help arrived in the form of a county truck spreading lime on the street to ensure trucks, as well as firefighters, could maintain a grip on the pavement.
Extremely cold weather creates many other challenges as well, according to Tranel, Maquoketa’s fire chief, who was on his way to the fire in Charlotte when his department’s call for mutual aid was canceled.
“When you are fighting a fire, there’s a lot of adrenaline,” Tranel said. But in extremely cold weather, “after a half hour or hour of working that hose, you’re pretty exhausted.”
That’s why the fire commander at the scene, usually a ranking member of the department with jurisdictional authority, will have an officer team in charge of different aspects of managing the fire, including the job of organizing a backup crew, which serves as the next group to rotate into the fight once the first team is fatigued.
Ruchotzke, fire chief in Preston, explained that in extremely cold weather, and in extremely hot weather, fatigue sets in faster than it otherwise would, and that makes teamwork and mutual aid vital to a successful firefighting effort.
“Guys get wet, you start freezing up your gear itself, so you have to have more manpower to rotate,” Ruchotzke said.
He also explained that in arctic conditions firefighters have to be mindful of circulating water through the pumps on their truck when they are waiting to dump their payload of water into the reservoirs. If ice is allowed to build up in the lines leading to the pump, it will cause the pumps to fail, taking that truck, and the contents inside it, out of the fight.
Tranel noted that Maquoketa’s volunteers experienced that exact problem on the sub-zero night of Jan. 19, 2008, when an aerial truck became disabled because of ice lodging in its pump as a block of historic buildings on the city’s Main Street burned.
The firemen also emphasized the importance of being prepared in advance. That means winterizing trucks to ensure diesel fuel doesn’t gel and ensuring that all lines leading to pumps are totally dry to prevent water in them from freezing on the way to a fire.
And, lastly, you have to have firefighters to answer the calls, according to the chiefs.
“Not everybody wants to do it,” said Kevin Cain, chief in Goose Lake. “… I have got a bunch of young guys, but it does seem that there are less people who want to volunteer their time. Everybody has busy lives.”
Tranel agreed that finding volunteers who are willing to put in the time isn’t easy.
“We need some younger folks involved in our fire service, and that’s a big ask right now,” Tranel said. “… It’s a big commitment.”
