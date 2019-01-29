As a result of the Polar Vortex that has taken hold in the Midwest businesses and organizations are today (1/30/2019) and some Thursday (1/31/2019). The Bellevue Herald-Leader has also been informed by the local post office that mail services have been temporarily suspended by the U.S. Postal Service in Iowa and western Illinois as the Midwest braces for dangerously low temperatures.
Mail will not be delivered and pick-ups will not be made from businesses, collection boxes or residences on Wednesday.
DELIVERY OF THE BELLEVUE HERALD-LEADER TO OUR OFFICE AND THE LOCAL BUSINESSES HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL TOMORROW (1/31). Please note that our offices will be closing at 2 pm today!
We want all of our subscribers to be safe and use caution when venturing out the next couple of days, especially today. That's why we have compiled a list of local businesses that have changed their hours. We're also encouraging all of our current print subscribers to register online so that they can gain FREE access to the Bellevue Herald-Leader online rather than risking coming out in the cold temperatures just to grab their paper.
Don't have a subscription? That's okay! You can purchase one online via our website.
Please, stay safe and warm!
Businesses Closed 1/30/2019 and 1/31/2019
- Mighty Miss Designs-Closed Wednesday (1/30) and Thursday (1/31)
- Horizon Lanes Bowling Alley-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- The Bellevue Public Library-Closed Wednesday (1/30) and Thursday (1/31)
- The BookWorm-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- The Riverview Hotel-Closed Wednesday (1/30) and Thursday (1/31)
- The Jackson County Humane Society-Closed today (1/29), Wednesday (1/30) and Thursday (1/31)
- Marquette Catholic and Bellevue Community Schools-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- St. Joseph Daycare-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook has cancelled masses
- City of Bellevue-Recycling has been cancelled for Wednesday (1/30) and will resume on 2/5/2019.
- City of Bellevue City Hall-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- Jackson County Courthouse-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- Classy Closet & Boutique-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- Flatted Fifth & BBQ at Potter's Mill-Closed Wednesday (1/30)
- Bellevue Herald-Leader is closing at 2 pm today (1/30)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.