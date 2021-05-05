JA'KWANE POLIDORE

The Clinton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ja’Kwane Polidore.

Polidore has nationwide extraditable warrants out of Clinton County and is a person of interest in a violent crime that took place in Clinton in February of this year, police say. Authorities say Polidore may be armed and should be considered dangerous; people should not approach him.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Polidore on his outstanding warrants. Anyone with tips can call Clinton County Crime Stoppers at (563) 242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/1187

If submitting your tip via a cellular phone you will first need to download the app for your device. It is available in both the Apple and Google Play store.