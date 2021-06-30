A pickup truck that was stolen in broad daylight last Tuesday in Bellevue has been recovered and the alleged thief has since been arrested on a wide range of charges.
According to Bud Schroeder, Jason Anderson of Bellevue stopped at Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop and while he was inside, two men from Clinton County pulled up in another red truck.
One of the men, identified as Nation Cross, age 38 of Clinton, got out of the truck and into Anderson’s vehicle and drove off. The driver of the Clinton truck, a man named Zachary Cahill then followed it.
According to Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder, who reviewed the city’s survellience camera video, the truck thieves came into Bellevue from the south and exited town via Mill Creek Road.
The truck thieves made their way north and wound up in Dubuque (stealing more items from Dick’s Sporting Goods) before they were eventually apprehended.
Cross was arrested after Dubuque County authorities said he led law enforcement on a chase with speeds of up to 110 mph along U.S. 20. He was arrested on charges of eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of license plates, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Dubuque police said they had been notified of a theft from Dick's Sporting Goods, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, and the vehicle involved then pulled into Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. according to video surveillance.
The driver of the vehicle spotted law enforcement and then took off to the west. When the vehicle was spotted east of Peosta, a local police officer tried to stop the vehicle, and a chase ensued.
Police pursued the vehicle along U.S. 20 before a Farley police officer successfully deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle's tires, to end the chase at the west end of town.
Authorities said Cross already had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Cross will also likely face charges stemming from the Dick's Sporting Goods theft.
Schroeder said that Anderson was able to recover his truck, as well as about $2,000 worth of tools that were inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.