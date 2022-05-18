According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 58% of crash victims killed at night (6 p.m. – 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seatbelts. According to the Iowa DOT, 94 people were killed in 2021 on Iowa’s roadways who were not wearing their seatbelts.
Law enforcement agencies across Iowa will be participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23 – June 5, 2022. To combat fatality and injury crashes, officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for drivers who are not buckled, speeding, or driving while distracted or impaired.
In Iowa, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $135.50 (Iowa code 321.445).
Good habits often start with young drivers. SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone) is a peer-to-peer program for teenagers encouraging seatbelt use. To get your school involved, contact Cathy Slade at cslade@dccca.org or (515) 766-8307.
