Naming a pet is serious business for many pet owners.
Pet owners want to capture their animal’s unique personality, but also have a name that rolls off the tongue and demands attention.
According to Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, the most popular dog names from their most recent survey were Cooper, Charlie, Bella, and Luna. Popular names for cats also included Luna and Bella as well as Oliver and Milo.
Those looking for inspiration when naming their new pets may want to consider these names, courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.
Cats
Pablo Purrcasso
Bobcat the Builder
Sir Pounce a Lot
Isaac Mewton
Obi Wan Catnobi
The Great Catsby
Winston Purchill
Banana Pawz
Catt Damon
Miss Fuzzlekins
Whiskerus Maximus
Dogs
Farrah Pawcett
Barfolomew Barfonopolis
Doc Howliday
Ozzy Pawsborne
Tupaw Shakur
Franklin Woofsevelt
Sir Lix a Lot
Vladamir Poochin
Pooko Maximus
