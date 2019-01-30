Dog

Naming a pet is serious business for many pet owners.

Pet owners want to capture their animal’s unique personality, but also have a name that rolls off the tongue and demands attention.

According to Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, the most popular dog names from their most recent survey were Cooper, Charlie, Bella, and Luna. Popular names for cats also included Luna and Bella as well as Oliver and Milo.

Those looking for inspiration when naming their new pets may want to consider these names, courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Cats

Pablo Purrcasso

Bobcat the Builder

Sir Pounce a Lot

Isaac Mewton

Obi Wan Catnobi

The Great Catsby

Winston Purchill

Banana Pawz

Catt Damon

Miss Fuzzlekins

Whiskerus Maximus

Dogs

Farrah Pawcett

Barfolomew Barfonopolis

Doc Howliday

Ozzy Pawsborne

Tupaw Shakur

Franklin Woofsevelt

Sir Lix a Lot

Vladamir Poochin

Pooko Maximus