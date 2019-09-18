Officials at Bellevue State Park are inviting volunteers to help care for the local park during a special clean-up effort on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Volunteers will help place new boards on the picnic tables in the Dyas Unit. Those interested are asked to meet at the Dyas Unit Shop, located at 21466 429th Ave. If you are interested in helping, please call the park office at 872-4019 and leave a message.
Volunteer activities will focus on preparations for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020.
Numerous park improvements and special events are planned across the state next year, including at Bellevue State Park.
