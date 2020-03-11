An action-packed show filled with live music, an assortment of routines, comedy and costumes awaits the public at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center next month. The Clauson Family Show will entertain the audience at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The Clauson Family Music Show features something for everyone, with a variety of music including 1950s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll, country, jazz, blues, swing, bluegrass, ragtime and gospel. The show is from Coloma, Wisconsin, where members entertain regularly at Clauson’s Barn Theatre.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are available at Bellevue Pharmacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.