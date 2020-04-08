Wilma Clausen

Wilma Clausen

Wilma Clausen will be celebrating her 100th birthday on April 6, 2020.  Wilma has 3 children; Russ, Sherlaine and Kay, 8 grandchildren; Shane, Drew, Kyle, Trent, Darin, Eric, Sarha, Deaggan, 6 great-grandchildren, Avery, Aidain, Arianna, Keeley, Katie and Brett, 1 great-great grandchild, RJ.

Cards to wish Wilma a Happy 100th Birthday are welcome.  Please send them to Wilma Clausen, 1201 Park St, Bellevue, IA 52031.

Her party is delayed.