Wilma Clausen will be celebrating her 100th birthday on April 6, 2020. Wilma has 3 children; Russ, Sherlaine and Kay, 8 grandchildren; Shane, Drew, Kyle, Trent, Darin, Eric, Sarha, Deaggan, 6 great-grandchildren, Avery, Aidain, Arianna, Keeley, Katie and Brett, 1 great-great grandchild, RJ.
Cards to wish Wilma a Happy 100th Birthday are welcome. Please send them to Wilma Clausen, 1201 Park St, Bellevue, IA 52031.
Her party is delayed.
