Vintage Torque Fest was initially scheduled for May 1-2, 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been rescheduled for July 4-5, 2020. This left a lot of classic car owners wondering what to do weekend of the originally scheduled event. Vintage Torque Fest staff, working with the city, police, and Travel Dubuque have come up with a solution - Cruise Dubuque to be held on May 3, 2020.
Cruise Dubuque will be a way for car owners to bring out their rides and bring joy to some residents in the community. The goal is to cruise by different retirement communities and assisted living facilities in the city of Dubuque. The cars will not be stopping. They will slowly cruise by and let the residents enjoy their jalopies, new muscle cars, or tricked out trucks. All classics are welcome, and the cruise is free.
For anyone that wants to see the cruise, feel free to come to the downtown area between 2pm and 3pm. Cars will be cruising Bluff & Locust for a while. There will be no congregating at any point on this Cruise Dubuque. According to Event coordinator John Wells, "The city and police have laid down one simple rule, don't get out of your car. It is pretty simple. If anyone gets out of their car, they are jeopardizing any future cruises that might happen in Dubuque. And I can tell you, I love seeing classic cars driving down the road, and it's even cooler when there are 40 or 50 of them all together!" When asked about the possible turnout Wells stated, "since this is a first time with these special circumstances, we simply don't know. But, we typically have 40-60 cars that take part in our Vintage Torque Fest cruise. So that is our goal." He added that based on the Facebook response, and emails, it could be much more.
The cruise will start at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds around noon. There will be various locations visited around the city, and will end downtown as cars cruise up and down Bluff & Locust. The cruise will be rain or shine.
For the most up to date information, check out the Facebook page - Cruise Dubuque.
