Photo by Jose Mueses from Pexels

Word has been received that Bear Sieverding will be once again hosting a Classic Car, Antique Tractor and Vintage Motorcycle Show on Sunday, July 4 at Cole Park during Heritage Days. Power Take Off (PTO/Dyno) will begin at 2 p.m. Folks are encouraged to bring their classic vehicles and all are encouraged to come to the park to take a look.