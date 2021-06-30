Word has been received that Bear Sieverding will be once again hosting a Classic Car, Antique Tractor and Vintage Motorcycle Show on Sunday, July 4 at Cole Park during Heritage Days. Power Take Off (PTO/Dyno) will begin at 2 p.m. Folks are encouraged to bring their classic vehicles and all are encouraged to come to the park to take a look.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:28:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:22 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 0.25 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. Motorists should drive with caution. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- La Casa de Pancho
- Heritage Days 2021
- Schroeder receives Pharmacy degree
- Sign up for new emergency alert system in Jackson County
- Good riddance to liquor laws Iowa scrapped during the pandemic
- Years Ago
- SURVEY: Area businesses report improvements; but hurdles remain
- Audrey E. (Schomann) Miller, 86
- BFD is Grand Marshal
- 2021 Heritage Days Buttons now on sale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.