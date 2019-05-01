Members of both the Bellevue Public and Marquette Catholic classes of 1974 are coming together as one to celebrate their 45th Class Reunion this summer. The classes will reunite Saturday, July 6 at the Bellevue Community Center.
In the meantime, representatives from each class will be meeting to discuss the event and get word out to former classmates.
Those from the class of 1974 with any information, such as address, contact information or suggestions for the reunion, may contact Barb Ries at 563-872-5447; Donna Mottet at 563-872-5622 or Lucy Zeimet at 563-599-7566.
