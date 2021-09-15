This fall, the University of Iowa welcomed the most academically accomplished class in its history for the fifth year in a row. The incoming undergraduate class again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class.
About 60% of the class (2,702) are Iowa residents, and about 1% (47) are international students. The class represents 94 of Iowa's 99 counties, 45 U.S. states and territories (as well as Washington, D.C., and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 40 countries.
Class of 2025 Students from Bellevue and La Motte include:
Zoe Aschenbrenner of La Motte , IA [Major: Art]
Delaney Banowetz of Bellevue , IA [Major: Sport and Recreation Management]
Kenna Duesing of Bellevue , IA [Major: Computer Science]
Alex Eggers of Andrew , IA [Major: Engineering Interest]
Macy Heim of Bellevue , IA [Major: Pre-Law]
Luke Kies of La Motte , IA [Major: Secondary Education Interest]
Abbi Strathman of Bellevue , IA [Major: Pre-Business]
Allison Wright of Bellevue , IA [Major: Music]
