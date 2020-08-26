Robert and Mary Lou Clasen of Bellevue will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Aug. 29, 2020.
Robert Clasen and Mary Lou Kloft of Springbrook were married on Aug. 29, 1970, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Springbrook.
The couple are the parents of Jenny (Jerry) Litterer of Bellevue, Jill (Shane) Farrell of Lake Villa, Illinois, Jason of Peosta, Iowa, and Jena (Aaron) Yohann of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
They have nine grandchildren: Megan, Hannah, and Jacob Litterer, Shane and Aiden Farrell, Rachel and Paige Clasen, and Mason and Mia Yohann.
God willing, they will have a celebration party at a later date.
