The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Fall 2018 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Bellevue, IA Caroline M. Herrig, Emma Kelchen and Rebecca J. Schroeder
La Motte, IA Bailey K. Theisen
Clarke University is a Catholic, liberal arts and sciences university known for superb teaching and academics.
