Clarke College

The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Fall 2018 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.  

Bellevue, IA Caroline M. Herrig,  Emma Kelchen and Rebecca J. Schroeder

La Motte, IA  Bailey K. Theisen

