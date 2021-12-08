After having been lost for more than 110 years, Taps and Echo finally played for a Civil War soldier at Sabula’s Evergreen Cemetery recently. His name was George Heberling.
In a service officiated by Pastor Barbra Hayden and attended by some 30 people, the long lost Civil War veteran received his due, including the traditional 21-gun salute and playing of Taps to lay him in his final resting place.
According to Rich Epich, long-time Sabula resident and member of the Jackson County Historical Society Board, George Heberling’s remains came to him in April of this year. He had been contacted by Missing in America Project, a non-profit group that helps return lost souls of veterans to their families, or, at least to their former homes.
Epich then contacted the Sabula Legion, who organized the service and burial.
While it remains a mystery why he was never sent or brought back for burial, even though he had many family members and friends, will probably never be solved. A direct descendant of George Heberling’s, who lives 25 miles away from Seattle, remarked that he thought the remains had already been returned to Sabula and interred next to his wife and children.
Regardless of the reason, the old Civil War soldier’s remains are now properly buried in the Island City town, where he once served as a civic-minded community leader.
According to research by the Jackson County Historical Society, George Coble Heberling was born in Georgetown, Harrison county, Ohio, on March 19, 1838. He came to Iowa with his parents, John and Susanne (Coble) Heberling in the spring of 1854, and they settled on a farm in Van Buren township, Jackson County. He worked hard and made a good farm from raw Iowa land, studying law when he could.
In August, 1862, he enlisted in Co. A., Twenty-fourth Iowa Infantry and served his country up to and including the battle of Port Gibson, on March 1, 1863, where he was wounded, by a bullet cutting away a portion of one ear. He was wounded a 2nd time at the Battle of Champion Hills 15 days later. He was honorably discharged February 19, 1864. Following the war Heberling devoted his time to law. He practiced law at home and at St. Louis Law School, and in the office of Hon. John Hilsinger of Sabula, Iowa. He was admitted to the bar by Hon. J. Scott Richman, District Judge at Andrew in March, 1867, on motion of T. W. Darling, Esq. He was admitted to the Federal Courts at Dubuque, in April, 1870, on motion of Hon. William Graham.
Always community-minded, he threw his hat into the political arena as a Republican. The first office he held was that of justice of the peace at Union township, at Sabula in 1865-1866-1867. He served as a member of the Sabula council and was elected mayor in 1885. In the fall of 1871, he was elected to the lower house of General Assembly, and to regular session in 1872, serving also during extra session, 1873, which created the Code of 1873. Being re-elected in fall of 1873 to regular session of 1874. These were the Fourteenth and Fifteenth General Assemblies.
During the state convention of 1874 he was elected chairman of Republican State Central Committee. The next year, on March 10, 1875, he was appointed deputy United States Marshal at Dubuque. Later, when the state was divided into two federal judicial districts in 1880, he was appointed United States marshal, Northern District of Iowa, and served until March 1, 1883. Five days later he was appointed post office inspector at St. Louis, Missouri, and then postmaster general, but resigned July 4, 1883.
He took an appointment as a personal injury claim agent of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway Company, in March, 1885, resigning on April 4, 1894, which was not accepted until about two months later. During these various interims, he practiced law at Sabula, Iowa, up to February, 1904, when he retired and moved to Seattle, Washington.
George C. Heberling was married shortly after the war to Miss Mary Todd, of Milwaukee, Wis. and three children were born to them. Dwight, survived to adulthood and lived in Seattle, A pair of twins, Lizzie and George, died in infancy. Mary Heberling died in 1898.
George Coble Heberling died in Seattle, Washington, on March 15, 1911, four days short of his 73rd birthday. He was immediately cremated. He was survived by his son and three grandchildren living at Seattle, four sisters and two brothers. One brother, Capt. H. S. Heberling, was a resident of Sabula at the time of George’s death.
While a resident of Sabula, he garnered a strong circle of friends. His nature was an optimistic and charitable one, and in every movement for the betterment of civic conditions, he was one of the first to the front. The beautiful city fish ponds, which delighted visitor and residents alike were the creation of Mr. Heberling, and for several years were maintained at his personal expense, according to Jackson County Historical Society records.
After he left Sabula he had a longing desire to return to his old home town. However, his love for the family of his son, with whom he made his home, kept him from ever making a return trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.