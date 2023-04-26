Bellevue’s Spring City-Wide Garage Sale sponsored by the Bellevue Herald-Leader is taking place across the community today through this weekend. All total, 39 garage sales, which are listed on pages 12 and 13 of today’s newspaper are available for folks to peruse. The listings can also be found at Bender’s Foods, all three local convenience stores and at bellevueheraldleader.com
In addition to the garage sales, Hawkeye Hauling is teaming up with St. Vincent’s thrift store of Dubuque to host a donation drop-off at 1000 Mill Creek Road on Saturday, April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. for those who wish to drop off or donate.
