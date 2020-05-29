The City of Bellevue announced today that playgrounds, tennis court/pickle ball courts, basketball courts and Cole Park restrooms & drinking fountain will be opening, effective 6/1/2020. They also announced the decision to not open the Municipal Pool for the 2020 season. Below are the things they considered in making that decision.
City of Bellevue Facebook Post (5/29/2020)
CITY UPDATES
• Starting 6/1 the following will open per Governor Reynold’s guidelines & 5/26 proclamation:
🪁 playgrounds
🎾 tennis court/pickle ball courts
🏀 basketball courts
💧 Cole Park restrooms & drinking fountain
• The Council voted 4 to 1 to NOT open the municipal swimming pool this summer, this continued to be a long discussion but some reasons for not opening are:
🏊♀️ The Governor has not opened up pools to the general public. (Pools may open for lap swimming, swimming lessons, & guard certifications BUT bath houses are to remain closed & social distancing must still occur).
🏊♀️ It is unknown if or when the Governor would allow pools to FULLY open.
🏊♀️ If pools do open, it is strongly assumed guidelines will be required as the American Res Cross and CDC are already forming proposed guidelines. Bellevue’s small pool would make it very difficult to follow the proposed guidelines (hiring additional staff to keep everyone socially distant, blocking off areas of the bath house & areas along the pool for people to maintain distance, being distant in the pool/water, providing masks & cleaning products to customers, provide staff for extra daily/hourly cleaning, etc).
🏊♀️ The pool already looses money at the tax payers expense and opening later in the summer would become more of a finical hardship. Opening the pool late would still require the same expense to get the pool ready while revenue would be down and most likely people would expect discounts on passes, etc.
🏊♀️ The safety of our community and lifeguards are a priority for the City.
💦 THE CITY IS HOPEFUL FOR A FUN AND SAFE 2021 POOL SEASON!
