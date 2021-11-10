Members of the Bellevue City Council have had to make some tough decisions in recent months, and a lot of the time, they didn’t always agree.
But that isn’t the case when it comes to saving lives, as members approved the hiring of a full-time paramedic at last week’s city council meeting to respond to all daytime calls.
The move to hire the first actual employee for Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) since the service began nearly 50 years ago is a result of two longtime responders, Max Reed and Rob Roben, who have retired from the force, and the lack of volunteers to replace them.
The lack of daytime coverage, particularly during the week, is a safety concern, as when no one here in Bellevue is available to respond, calls go to the Maquoketa or Dubuque EMS services, which results in response times stretching to 30 to 40 minutes.
In an effort to solve the problem, an EMS Task Force was set up a few months ago. One of the options the group explored was to hire a full time paramedic, while another was to allow city employees to drive for EMS during the day, while still getting paid their hourly wage from the city; and allowing city employees to obtain EMT certification with an increase in hourly wage as an incentive.
That latter option apparently did not work out, and city council members last week voted in support of advertising for the new position. All other responders are currently volunteers, but are paid for their time when they go on a call.
The city will look for either an EMT or a paramedic, but if an applicant is hired at EMT status, they will need to complete the necessary training to become a paramedic.
Medinger explained that the candidate would take out a loan to cover the cost of training, and the city would cover the loan payment each year as long as the individual remains employed by the city.
EMTs would be paid about $18 to $22 per hour, while Paramedics would be paid $22 to $26 per hour, depending on experience.
Council members said the new employee would work in other city departments on slow times, including fire, ambulance, police and at city hall.
The city hopes to have an employee hired by early next year.
