Members of the Bellevue City Council last week approved a plan to boost its contribution to the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce in order to secure a chamber director.
Steve Nemmers, who spoke on behalf of the chamber, requested an additional contribution of $12,500 for fiscal year 2024 as well as $20,000 for 2025 and 2026, from the city to increase the salary of the director position in hopes of finding a candidate who will stay in the position. Over the past 10 years, the chamber has had a least five different directors.
