Members of the Bellevue City Council last week had a discussion on parking restrictions for larger vehicles, including trucks, trailers, campers and boats, which are often blocking roadways and impeding two-way traffic, not to mention emergency vehicles in certain areas.
The restrictions, which had been part of the city code since 2017, were modified in December of 2019 with stricter rules, and now the council wants the Bellevue Police Department to officially begin enforcing the code by issuing parking tickets and citations.
A motion was made to that effect, and passed, with the penalty being $10 per violation, which could increase to a fine of up to $10 per hour for those who do not obey the law.
The ordinance, now being enforced, states that it shall be unlawful to park any vehicle over one ton or more, including any recreational vehicle or watercraft on Park Street, Jefferson Street or Second Street within the city limits of Bellevue.
On all other streets in Bellevue parked vehicles that obstruct two-way traffic are also prohibited, with one exception - that being folks may park for up to three hours on these streets, but only to load and unload.
“It’s tough with the parking issue, as Bellevue has a lot of narrow streets,” said Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels. “As well as allowing a better path for emergency responders, enforcing the parking rules will also take away a lot of frustration of having to stop behind a boat or camper to wait for an oncoming vehicle to go by.”
The Bellevue Police also want to make sure that people know they will be issuing tickets immediately, as the public notice pertaining to this new enforcement of the code is published in today’s legal notices in the back of the newspaper.
“Until now, it’s a play-it-by-ear sort of thing,” said Bellevue Police Officer Ryan Kloft. “We try to knock on the door first and tell them to move their vehicle. What people need to know is that now we are just going to start writing tickets as the council has directed.”
