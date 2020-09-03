A tentative agreement has been reached between the family of Drew Edwards and the City of Maquoketa more than a year after Edwards died while in police custody, according to the attorney representing the plaintiff.
Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith confirmed Thursday afternoon that a settlement involving the Edwards family was pending city council approval.
Dave O’Brien, the Cedar Rapids attorney representing the Edwards family in the lawsuit, said the city has tentatively agreed to pay his client $4 million and review its use-of-force policies and procedures.
O’Brien also said Jackson County has tentatively agreed to a $500,000 settlement, although Mike Steines, chairman of the county board of supervisors, said Thursday afternoon he thought the case was still in litigation.
Edwards was 22 when he died on June 15, 2019, after Maquoketa Police Officer Mike Owen shot him with a Taser. Owen, Jackson County Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder and Maquoketa Police Officer Brendan Zeimet then restrained him at the southeast corner of Apple and Main streets. Officers restrained Edwards face-down on the ground for about 12 minutes. Edwards became unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead at Jackson County Regional Health Center.
A report released last fall by Dr. Kelly Kruse, assistant Iowa state medical examiner, said that cardiac arrest during restraint caused Edwards’ death.
Last September, Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct by the Maquoketa Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Edward’s death. Ostergren reviewed the case at Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport’s request.
Not satisfied with those findings, the family filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County, Owen, Schroeder and Zeimet in October. For more details, see Thursday’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
