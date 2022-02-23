The Bellevue City Council has scheduled a public hearing for the city’s 2022-2023 budget on Monday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Under the newly proposed budget, property tax assessments are expected to drop slightly by $0.21 from $11.92 to $11.71 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
This is a result of overall property valuations increasing from $96 million to $103.6 million over the past fiscal year (the year prior, valuations increased from $93 Million to $96 million, but two years ago valuations dropped from $98 million to $93 million).
City Administrator and Clerk Abbey Skrivseth, who prepared the annual numbers, said the total budget in the new measure shows nearly $10.1 million in revenues with approximately $9.9 million in expenses.
The five largest city departments funded by tax dollars in Bellevue are the police, library, clerk’s office, roadway maintenance and ambulance service (with the new paid paramedic position added).
“FYE 2023 includes the first budget with a paid full-time paramedic. This employee’s wages and benefits will be paid for out of the general fund, which is a tax-asking fund. The Council made the hiring of a full-time paramedic a priority to reassure the safety and medical needs of our citizens continue to be met. The paid paramedic will cover weekday daytime shifts, which our volunteers have a hard time covering due to aging volunteers looking to retire out of the service along with less volunteers working in town and being able to leave their paid job during the day,” said Skrivseth
The police department (public safety) accounts for approximately 42 percent of the total tax asking.
The library budget will decrease from $191,551 to $183,632, some of these expenses are offset by revenue received from the State and County. Despite an extra five additional hours per week being added to the Children’s Librarian salary, the decrease is mostly due to FYE 2022 containing an extra 27th payroll. The library makes up 12 percent of the total tax asking.
The clerks office’s tax asking is increasing due to office transfer adjustments. The clerk’s office total expenses did decrease mostly due to FYE 2022 containing an extra 27th payroll. The clerk’s office makes up 11 percent of the total tax asking.
The roadway maintenance (street department) budget increased from $100,116 to $106,996; with additional $5,000 is being budgeted for asphalting. Roadway maintenance accounts for approximately 8 percent of the total tax asking.
The park budget decreased from $101,850 to $90,000. The parks department accounts for approximately 7 percent of the total tax asking.
The new budget also includes expenses for asphalting the parking spaces to State Highways 52 and 62 and repairing the remaining rusting railing in the downtown area, which is in conjunction with the Iowa DOT’s asphalting and sidewalk replacement project. The budget includes a water main replacement project on South Sixth Street and the electric department’s purchasing a new derek digger truck. The budget also includes to purchase a new Tahoe police cruiser; the purchase of police vehicles are on a three-year rotation budget process.
Department heads discussed their budgets with Skrivseth in December. The Bellevue Municipal Utility Board and the Library Board discussed their budgets in January. Lastly, the City Council discussed the budget at four work sessions in January.
See the proposed budget that will be submitted to the state on page 26 of today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
