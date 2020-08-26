The Bellevue City Council last week agreed to support the “Mask Up Jackson County” campaign that was first introduced in Maquoketa.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth will draft a resolution for council approval by the next meeting to make it all official.
The campaign is similar to the Mask up Dubuque County campaign, which is basically a social media campaign that includes a YouTube public service announcement by the mayor of Dubuque. Other parts include members of the community explaining why they choose to wear a mask.
The movement started with Maquoketa Council member Erica Barker, who about three weeks ago decided it was time to go on the record and encourage people to wear masks to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
So, the Maquoketa councilwoman reached out to local city and county officials, business leaders, health care representatives, community organizations, economic development groups and more to join her in promoting a #MaskUpJacksonCounty campaign. She outlined the project at the Maquoketa City Council meeting recently as part of her update on the city’s public safety committee.
“We’ve been quiet. We haven’t said anything. It was never a bold statement or taking a stance,” she said in a separate interview, adding that “our messaging has been poor” regarding masks and other CDC guidelines.
“I’m hoping that city and community leaders will jump on board,” Barker said.
The movement comes at a time when state and national public health organizations and scientists are strongly urging people to wear face coverings to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting,” federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a recent statement.
There are 42 states that require face masks in public or for certain workers, according to a July 30 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that monitors federal and states health care policy. Iowa is not among them.
Councilwoman Jessica Kean heads the Maquoketa Hometown Pride Committee, which is participating in the mask-up campaign. She said city leaders “need to step up on this,” saying the project only seeks a recommendation from leadership, not a citywide mandate.
