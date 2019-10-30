Elections for the Bellevue Board of Education are set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, and seven candidates are officially vying for three open seats in the board.
New candidates this election cycle include Rhonda Anderson, Jacob Ohlert, Marty Ploessl, Josh Richter and Matt Wedeking.
Incumbent board members Kevin Lundin and Janet Sieverding have also filed for re-election. Martha Montgomery-Henning chose not to run again.
This is the first year school board members will be elected during the general election in November instead of during a separate election in September.
School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of children and communities.
As well as seven candidates running for three open seats on the Bellevue School Board this fall, there will be an additional item on the ballot that folks should be aware of.
Those who live in the Bellevue Community School District will be asked to vote yes or no in regard to extending the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) on Tuesday, November 5.
According to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, the vote will not increase the levy nor would it raise taxes. It would keep the voted PPEL levy the same as it is now and not affect the current property tax rate.
The PPEL has been approved twice by school district voters during past 17 years, first going into effect during the 2002-2003 school year.
If voters approve of renewing the levy, it would continue the rate of $1.34 per $1,000 of valuation of property during the next 10-years, going from from 2023 to 2032. The current rate is in place through 2022.
PPEL revenue can only be used for specific purposes outlined by Iowa law, including construction, improvements, maintenance of buildings and grounds, and purchase of vehicles and equipment.
If the extension is approved the district would receive approximately $400,000 in total revenue per year over the 10-year period from 2022 to 2032 based on current property valuations.
Two seats on the Bellevue City Council, as well as the Mayor’s position will be up for grabs this fall as well.
Those running for the open council seats include incumbent Tim Roth, and his twin brother Tom Roth, who is new to the council, but once served as Bellevue’s City Administrator decades ago.
Open seats include those of longtime councilman Tim Roth, who served since 2010, as well as Kyle Clausen, who was appointed last year to fill out the remaining term of former councilman Allen Ernst.
The position of Mayor, currently being served by Roger Michels, is also up for election; and Michels has filed for re-election to the leadership position. Michels was appointed last year to fill out the term of former Mayor Chris Roling, who resigned just prior to the resignation of former city administrator Loras Herrig.
As well as the Mayor’s position and two council seats up for election, the city election ballot will include a yes or no question concerning the make-up of the Bellevue Library Board of Trustees.
The question is as follows. “Shall the membership requirements of the Bellevue Library Board of Trustees be altered to remove the requirement of a county board member?”
Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. A sample ballot, as well a polling site information appears on pages 7 and 8 of this week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
