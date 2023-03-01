The Maquoketa City Council retained two law firms — one environmental and one for insurance — in response to a lawsuit regarding the former Clinton Engines site.
The four Maquoketa residents who filed the suit say the city was – or should have been – aware of harmful pollutants and environmental issues at the site, which the city took ownership of in 2000.
The names of the plaintiffs were redacted from the Feb. 6 city council packet made available to the council and the media. Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt told the Sentinel-Press he was not comfortable releasing the names of the plaintiffs in the case, not wanting to “be the one to call out people’s names, and not to put the council in that position.”
A public records search found the plaintiffs to be Michaela and Cody Eads and their unborn child, as well as Charity McDevitt (Michaela Eads’ mother) and Angela Keim.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County last October, the plaintiffs seek compensation for past and future temporary and permanent pain and suffering and mental distress. They also seek special damages, including costs for medical, psychological care and loss of property value.
The lawsuit stems from ongoing environmental chemical monitoring at the former Clinton Engines site at 605 E. Maple St. in Maquoketa.
Clinton Engines opened in 1950, and after the business closed in the 1980s, the numerous factory buildings deteriorated and were eventually demolished.
The land was deeded to the city in 2000 as a “brownfield” site. A brownfield site is an abandoned industrial site that may still contain low level hazardous contaminants that dissuade potential developers from using it. The city has continued monitoring contamination levels with the help of federal brownfield assistance dollars.
The possibility of chemical leaching came before the Maquoketa City Council in Oct. 2019 when Impact 7G, the firm the city hired to help with soil and water testing at the site, told the council that trichloroethylene (TCE) had been found at the manufacturing property and appeared to be spreading north and east.
Monitoring wells were installed at the Jackson County Fairgrounds last year for further assessment of ground contaminants.
One of the firms to be retained by the city is Shuttleworth and Ingersoll, a specialized environmental law firm, on the recommendation of the council’s attorney, Lynch Dallas partner Pat O’Connell.
The second is Schultheis White, PLC, a business law firm being hired to validate the city’s insurance coverage at the Clinton Engines site. Retaining Schultheis White will avoid a conflict of interest officials said, as Lynch Dallas and Ahlers & Cooney also represent the city’s insurance carrier (EMC Insurance).
The plaintiffs are being represented by DominaLaw Group in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm claims to have extensive experience in injury claims relating to TCE contamination and published an advertisement in September 2020 asking people who ever lived within a mile of the Clinton Engines site and have had adverse medical conditions or own property in that area to call the firm.
