The City of Bellevue is taking part in a preconstruction meeting this Friday with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and contractors that were awarded two sidewalk replacement and asphalting projects.
Citizens will see trees being removed from the right-of-way as early as the week beginning Feb. 28, weather permitting.
Brian Steines will be the subcontractor for the tree removal. Stump grinding will take place at a later date when the weather allows. The goal is to have both projects completed before Heritage Days 2022. Business owners will be contacted as the contractor nears their property for the sidewalk replacement.
