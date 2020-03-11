The City is looking at the future of trees in Cole Park and the local leaders want to make citizens aware of the proposed plan. Currently , Cole Park has eight ash trees that were treated for the Emerald Ash Borer.
In 2018, the City treated seven large ash trees to help prolong the trees in Cole Park. The cost of the treatment was offset by local donations in the community. In 2019, the City treated an eighth and smaller ash tree in Cole Park. The injection treatments were conducted by a professional arborist and must be done every two years.
The City acknowledges that the future of ash trees is unknown as treatment can be seen as a short-term approach.
Therefore, the Tree Board Commission, Utility Superintendent Jamie Haxmeier, Public Works Superintendent Nick Kilburg, and City Administrator/Clerk Abbey Skrivseth spent time researching and discussing various possibilities before submitting their recommendation to the City Council. Those recommendations include the following.
• Remove three ash trees: Of the four ash trees that are located to the west of the baseball diamond, remove two of the most westerly ash trees. The third ash tree is located to the east off the basketball courts. Tree removal would begin this spring. The thought is to slowly face out the large ash trees and, in another couple years, some more ash trees might be looked at for removal.
• Professional Treatment: Treat four of the remaining ash trees that were last treated in 2018 for EAB.
• Plant new trees: The planting of six new trees is being considered at Cole Park: a sycamore, tulip, skyline locust, red sunset maple, sienna glen maple, and burgundy belle maple. These six trees will allow for more diversity in Cole Park and will also provide examples of different types of trees for citizens to plant as the recent popular craze in town seems to be the autumn blaze maple. Tree planting is proposed for early April. The future plan would then be to look at planting more trees if/as more ash trees are removed.
• Donations: The City is asking for donations to help offset the costs to professionally treat the four ash trees for EAB (estimated cost of $1,600) and to purchase five new trees (estimated cost of $1,100). Those interested in donating can call or stop down at the Clerk’s Office.
Also, the Tree Board Commission plans to take a closer look at Riverview Park this fall, including planting more diverse trees and selecting potential locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.