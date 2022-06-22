Another text message and phone scam is on the loose in the Bellevue area. This time, residents have been receiving phone calls or text messages indicating their power is being turned off if they don’t pay immediately.
Residents should know that the City of Bellevue will never text, email, or call and ask for account information, updates, personal information or payment information. If something does not feel right and seems odd, then it probably is a scam, and you should call the Bellevue Police at 563-872-4545 to report the incident.
