For the first time in the 50-year history of Bellevue EMS (Emergency Medical Services) a full-time paramedic will be on staff to serve the life-saving organization.
Ashley Schmidt, a Maquoketa native, was officially hired to fill the position at last week’s Bellevue City Council meeting. She will be paid $25 per hour start, with an increase to $26 per hour after successfully completing her probation period.
The paramedic position was needed as there was a lack of daytime volunteers with the retirements of EMS veteran and founder Max Reed, and longtime EMS volunteer Rob Roben. Numerous other volunteers who work jobs in the daytime, still fill the nighttime schedule for Bellevue EMS.
Schmidt graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2008 and went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of Iowa in 2012.
She moved to Georgia and in 2014 began working for the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, where she received certifications in fire and paramedic training. Gwinnett County has nearly a million residents with 31 fire and rescue stations.
“Nearly my entire time with Gwinnett, I worked at the busiest houses running approximately 300 calls monthly. I absolutely loved my time working with Gwinnett, but needed to move back home to family due to having a little one,” said Schmidt, who moved back to Jackson County at the beginning of this year. Her new son Jayden was born in June, 2021. “The saying, it takes a village, could not be any more true. We love having family so close to spend time with and to grow closer to. I heard about the job in Bellevue and found it to be a perfect fit.”
All total, 11 applicants were interviewed for the position by the Bellevue EMS Task Force Committee, with three of them being from Bellevue and at least one applicant who was certified as an EMT and a member of the Bellevue Fire Department.
The committee, however, unanimously recommended Schmidt for the position because of her previous experience in the state of Georgia and paramedic certification.
Schmidt should be on duty as the new full-time paramedic by the beginning of March. Her hours will be from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday, as of now.
“I will run emergency calls during that time, as well as working behind the scenes on other tasks. I really hope to provide community outreach events and make finding and completing CEs easier for our volunteers to keep their certifications. I would also like to build an even closer connection between the EMS, Fire department and police,” said Schmidt. “I’m excited for this position and hope I can provide what the city was needing.
“It is uncharted territory to us all, so I feel like it will come with some trial and error, but overall will benefit the community greatly.”
