Bellevue City Hall, which has been closed to the general public for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has re-opened as of Monday, March 1. The Bellevue Public Library will be open to the public as well.
Signs will be put up asking those that enter the building to ‘please wear a mask.’ Folks who come in city hall for the first time will also notice a wall of plex-glass around the counter that was installed for safety.
