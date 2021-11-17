Per a previously approved development agreement with the new Off Shore Resort, members of the Bellevue City Council Monday night approved a resolution establishing pool rates for 2022 for the citizens of Bellevue, as well as all who live within a 5-mile radius of town.
As has been previously reported, the city agreed to pay Off Shore Resort $30,000 annually so Off Shore could offer discounted pool rates to local citizens.
Also, included in the resolution was an agreement that ‘the City Pool will hereby be closed until further notice.’ This was also previously reported on and agreed to by the council.
This, of course, didn’t sit well with members of the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee, who want the the 1965 pool at Cole Park open next year.
Arguments and objections to the resolution and the previously approved development agreement were heard by the council, and the meeting got heated at various times throughout the evening.
Local citizen Jim Wachtel also suggested that the vote be delayed until two of three new council members elected Nov. 2 were sworn into office in January.
In the end, however, the council voted 3-1 to approve the pool rate resolution with Off Shore. Council member Lyn Medinger voted no, while Tammy Michels and Tom and Tim Roth voted yes. Councilman Jayson Heiar left the meeting early and did not vote.
New rates for the Bellevue city residents for swimming lessons at the Off Shore will be $35 (and $45 for non-residents); while the daily pool rate for Bellevue residents will be $6 per day (and $10 per day for non-residents).
An annual single pool pass for Bellevue residents will be $95 (and $125 for non-residents); while a family pass will cost $275 annual for Bellevue residents, (and $325 for non-residents).
This was the first of an annual resolution with the Off Shore to establish pool rates. Per the agreement, the City and Off Shore representatives will meet every year on or before Nov. 15 to agree on a schedule of daily and annual rates being offered to city residents.
The agreement between the City and Off-Shore will also be reviewed every November per the original development agreement passed in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.