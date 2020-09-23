Bellevue City Council members at a special meeting last Thursday approved purchasing handful of acres from Delbert Jackson, which the city eventually plans to sell as individual lots to developers to build new homes.
The City will purchase the land for $180,000 from Jackson, who owns the 15 lots on the north side of the city. The measure passed, 4-1, with Council Member Tom Roth casting the lone dissenting vote, saying he wanted to have signed contracts with developers before moving forward.
The city currently has five people interested in purchasing 13 of the 15 lots. At the September 21 council meeting officials plan to approve a resolution to purchase the land. A public hearing on the issue is set for September. 28 in order for the city to notify the public of the sale of the lots.
Each lot will be sold for $45,000, and developers agreed to pay 20 percent earnest money up front. The land also includes 1.34 acres of green space the city will own and maintain.
The city will add the needed water and sewer infrastructure, and recently received bids from contractors. The lowest came from Horsfield Construction Inc. at $393,188.70.
Currently only three of the 15 lots are zoned to allow duplexes, but at last week’s special meeting, the council agreed to make a recommendation to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the ordinance to allow duplexes on all of the lots.
The official legal notice for the land purchase appears on page 18.
