The Bellevue City Council Monday night gave its approval for city to borrow $350,000 to purchase and equip a new garbage truck for the city’s sanitation department.
Public Works Superintendent Nick Kilburg said the new garbage truck will include an ‘arm’ feature that would require less staff to pick up garbage each week.
New collection containers will also be provided to all garbage customers in the city (the city will pay for them) for pick-up that works in conjunction with the new arm system.
Look for more information on the new truck, as well as an explanation of the new garabage collection system in coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
