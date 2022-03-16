The Bellevue City Council last week rescinded a previous agreement and approved a new amended agreement with the Offshore Resort to reduce the annual amount the City will pay for Bellevue area citizens to receive discounted admission to the Aqua Park at Offshore from $30,000 to $15,000.
The move was the result of a compromise from a previous work session that took place two weeks ago, when Off Shore officials offered to amend the agreement in order for the City Pool at Cole Park to reopen this summer, at the request of the Friends of Bellevue Pool Committee, who want to keep the 1965 municipal pool operating.
The group’s ultimate goal is to eventually build a new pool through grants, fundraising and a public referendum sometime in the future.
In exchange for the opening of the city pool, discounted Bellevue rates at Off Shore Resort will now only be offered Monday through Friday, but not on weekends, Memorial Day, Independence Day or Labor Day. Pool passes will also be at the discretion of Off Shore and swimming lessons will no longer be provided at the resort, but at the city pool instead.
Nick Kueter moved with a second by Jayden Scheckel to approve the amendment to the Off Shore Aquatic Center Development Agreement. Kueter, Scheckel and Tim Roth voted yes, while Lyn Medinger and Tom Roth voted no.
While the motion passed 3-2, there was some discussion before the final vote.
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels said he was concerned about the unbudgeted shortfall that would occur as a result of opening the city pool for the summer of 2022. He said he felt he did not really get a straight answer from the pool committee on a detailed plan for the future and does not feel the City should use reserves from the general fund.
Councilman Tom Roth shared his continued beliefs on the pool issue by reading a letter that he had prepared a couple of weeks ago.
“This issue to me, has never been about opening the pool. What it has been to me, is how to provide reasonable recreational opportunities for our community in a cost-effective manner,” Roth stated. “It is (and has been) my opinion that the proposal to utilize the Off Shore pool and to construct a splash pad at Cole Park would meet those objectives.”
Roth went on to point out that the city pool has outlived its life expectancy, and that a new pool would cost roughly between $4 to $5 million, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in engineering costs alone. This would cost roughly $2,000 per citizen, (not household, per citizen).
“I have concerns about the feasibility of fundraising a large amount of money (millions). I have concerns about the likelihood of passing a bond referendum which will require a 60 percent majority approval – especially with the Offshore pool available for use by our resident,” said Roth. “I have concerns about increasing operating costs of a new pool and the additional burden that will be place on our community. I have concerns about competing with Offshore for employees.”
Roth concluded his thoughts, saying, “the City will always have concerns for property taxes and as elected officials we have a fiduciary responsibility for our community. It is my opinion that the advantages to the agreement we have with Offshore greatly offset the disadvantages.”
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said that she had recently met with pool committee member Mark Mueller and retired utility worker Steve Engelman (who used to maintain the city pool).
The group discussed proposed new rates for admission, passes, swimming lessons and water aerobics, first day that the pool would be open, swimming lesson dates and lifeguards wages. Skrivseth said the initial 2022 pool season net loss, based on last year’s numbers with some proposed updates was about $12,000, but after the discussion, it was closer to a $6,000 deficit for the 2022 season.
She said more details will be finalized in the coming days and weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.