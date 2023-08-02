Four cities in Jackson County will receive money from the Rural County Transportation Program (RCTP) for transportation projects.
Andrew and Monmouth will each receive $25,000; Baldwin will receive $12,410; and Springbrook will receive $3,119. Seven cities in the county applied this year.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the paperwork for three of the grants at its meeting last week.
Andrew will use the money for re-surfacing; Monmouth will use its funding for design work on the Eastline bridge; while Springbrook will use the funding for work on South First St.
Baldwin is still working on its final paperwork for the project.
The RCTP, which is administered through East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA), helps small cities fund transportation projects that are not eligible for federal funding.
Board Chairman Mike Steines said the RCTP is a voluntary program to which the county contributes funding to benefit cities in the county, but “we think it is a need.”
Cities must apply for funding; the process includes a point system which ranks the applications for the RCTP committee to make recommendations.
The awards were announced last month at a regular meeting of the supervisors.
At that meeting, Todd Kinney, county engineer, gave the supervisors a heads up that the county will likely restructure how it pays for the services of Alec Davis, assistant engineer of Buchanan County, who also does engineer work for Jackson.
Kinney said the county still needs his services for bridge inspections and some designs, but it would be more effective to pay him at an hourly rate.
Kinney expects his new employees to become trained in some of the services that Davis currently provides, allowing him to decrease the amount of time Davis spends in Jackson County.
The supervisors also approved a land description for the new Secondary Road Assessment District, which includes 0.29 miles of 308th Street west from Highway 52. The district includes 21 landowners, most of whom signed a petition saying they would pay half the cost if the county paved the road.
Each landowner will be assessed $7,001 as soon as the county paperwork is completed. Supervisors unanimously voted to charge 6% interest to the landowners who pay their assessment over the next 10 years. The supervisors noted it is not their intention to use this interest to make money, but more as an incentive for landowners to pay their assessment sooner rather than later.
