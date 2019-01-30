Church Notes

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN

BELLEVUE

Wednesday, Jan. 30

6:00 pm Confirmation

Thursday, Jan. 31

9:00 am  Quilt Tying

6:00 pm   AA Meeting

Friday, Feb. 1

3:20 pm Ark

 Saturday, Feb. 2

5:00 pm Worship

 Sunday, Feb. 3

10:00 am Worship

Monday, Feb. 4

6:30 pm WELCA Board

 Tuesday, Feb. 5

7:00 pm Worship Committee

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC

CHURCH – BELLEVUE

MASSES

Tuesday and Friday - Mass at  8:25 a.m.

Wednesday Alternate weekly with Mill Valley Care Masses. Check bulletin for times & Mass location

Saturday Mass 4:15 p.m.

Sunday Masses 10:15 a.m.

ST. CATHERINE CATHOLIC CHURCH

SUNDAY

St. Catherine’s Sunday Mass will be the 1st – 3rd and 5th Sundays @ 8 AM

 St. Donatus’ Sunday Mass will be the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 8 AM

 On Dec 2019 the schedule will rotate to the opposite weeks.

ST. DONATUS

CATHOLIC CHURCH

SUNDAY

St. Catherine’s Sunday Mass will be the 1st – 3rd and 5th Sundays @ 8 AM

 St. Donatus’ Sunday Mass will be the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 8 AM

On Dec 2019 the schedule will rotate to the opposite weeks.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN

 – ST. DONATUS

    Sunday School, 9:00 a.m.

    Worship, 10:00 a.m.

    Holy Communion, 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays

    December 24, 5:30 p.m.—Sunday School Christmas Program

    December 25, 10:00 a.m.—Joint Worship/Communion Service

    December 30, no Sunday School

                                                        

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH – PRESTON

Pastor: Fr. Donald Hertges

SUNDAY

     Mass:  10:00 a.m.

First Congregational

UCC of Green Island

Pastor: Shannon Witt

Worship Services each

Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

First Sunday: Holy Communion followed by Board Meeting.

Second Sunday: Contemporary Worship followed by Potluck/Brunch in Fellowship Hall

Third and Fourth Sunday:

Blended Worship

sugar creek, sts mary & joseph  - charlotte

Sugar Creek Mass Schedule

Saturdays: 4:30 am