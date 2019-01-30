Church Notes

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN
BELLEVUE
Wednesday, Jan. 30
6:00 pm Confirmation
Thursday, Jan. 31
9:00 am Quilt Tying
6:00 pm AA Meeting
Friday, Feb. 1
3:20 pm Ark
Saturday, Feb. 2
5:00 pm Worship
Sunday, Feb. 3
10:00 am Worship
Monday, Feb. 4
6:30 pm WELCA Board
Tuesday, Feb. 5
7:00 pm Worship Committee
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC
CHURCH – BELLEVUE
MASSES
Tuesday and Friday - Mass at 8:25 a.m.
Wednesday Alternate weekly with Mill Valley Care Masses. Check bulletin for times & Mass location
Saturday Mass 4:15 p.m.
Sunday Masses 10:15 a.m.
ST. CATHERINE CATHOLIC CHURCH
SUNDAY
St. Catherine’s Sunday Mass will be the 1st – 3rd and 5th Sundays @ 8 AM
St. Donatus’ Sunday Mass will be the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 8 AM
On Dec 2019 the schedule will rotate to the opposite weeks.
ST. DONATUS
CATHOLIC CHURCH
SUNDAY
St. Catherine’s Sunday Mass will be the 1st – 3rd and 5th Sundays @ 8 AM
St. Donatus’ Sunday Mass will be the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 8 AM
On Dec 2019 the schedule will rotate to the opposite weeks.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN
– ST. DONATUS
Sunday School, 9:00 a.m.
Worship, 10:00 a.m.
Holy Communion, 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays
December 24, 5:30 p.m.—Sunday School Christmas Program
December 25, 10:00 a.m.—Joint Worship/Communion Service
December 30, no Sunday School
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH – PRESTON
Pastor: Fr. Donald Hertges
SUNDAY
Mass: 10:00 a.m.
First Congregational
UCC of Green Island
Pastor: Shannon Witt
Worship Services each
Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
First Sunday: Holy Communion followed by Board Meeting.
Second Sunday: Contemporary Worship followed by Potluck/Brunch in Fellowship Hall
Third and Fourth Sunday:
Blended Worship
sugar creek, sts mary & joseph - charlotte
Sugar Creek Mass Schedule
Saturdays: 4:30 am
