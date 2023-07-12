The winner of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce’s Heritage Days $15,000 Cash Raffle on July 2 was Chuck Melton of Bellevue. Melton purchased his winning ticket at Cole Park at the conclusion of the Heritage Days Parade on Sunday morning.
Melton, who said he enjoyed the annual celebration once again, noted that he usually purchases his raffle ticket near his home on Front Street when the parade goes by. This year, however, he was part of the parade as one of the many who were honored as a Vietnam veteran on the 50th anniversary of the end of that conflict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.